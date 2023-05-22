Avoid underpasses during rain: BBMP

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is not the first time vehicles were stranded in underpasses and passengers struggled to reach safety. However, the death of a woman is a matter of grave concern and shame, admitted senior BBMP officials.

“Citizens must avoid underpasses whenever it rains,” warned officials. “They are vulnerable spots. The drainage below the underpasses is poorly structured, leading to water-logging. As a matter of fact, there is an unwritten rule that underpasses should be closed as soon as rain starts. To give more clarity, we will inform the traffic police department,” they added.

“Usually, vehicles avoid underpasses when it rains, due to uncertainty of how deep the water could be. What was going on in the mind of the driver who was stranded at KR Circle, no one can say. For safety, underpasses should be avoided,” the official stressed.

Bengaluru City Traffic police also advised citizens not to stand below flyovers and underpasses for shelter. BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said he will call for a meeting with all department heads to take stock of the situation and find a solution. “Sunday’s incident is a matter of shame and will be looked into in detail,” he said.

Citizens now ask where they should seek shelter. “Not everyone in Bengaluru owns a car, and using a car is also not safe as it starts to float when it is inundated by water. There is no space for citizens, and bus stands are also not well-maintained,” said Shilpa R, a commuter.

BENGALURU: This is not the first time vehicles were stranded in underpasses and passengers struggled to reach safety. However, the death of a woman is a matter of grave concern and shame, admitted senior BBMP officials. “Citizens must avoid underpasses whenever it rains,” warned officials. “They are vulnerable spots. The drainage below the underpasses is poorly structured, leading to water-logging. As a matter of fact, there is an unwritten rule that underpasses should be closed as soon as rain starts. To give more clarity, we will inform the traffic police department,” they added. “Usually, vehicles avoid underpasses when it rains, due to uncertainty of how deep the water could be. What was going on in the mind of the driver who was stranded at KR Circle, no one can say. For safety, underpasses should be avoided,” the official stressed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bengaluru City Traffic police also advised citizens not to stand below flyovers and underpasses for shelter. BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said he will call for a meeting with all department heads to take stock of the situation and find a solution. “Sunday’s incident is a matter of shame and will be looked into in detail,” he said. Citizens now ask where they should seek shelter. “Not everyone in Bengaluru owns a car, and using a car is also not safe as it starts to float when it is inundated by water. There is no space for citizens, and bus stands are also not well-maintained,” said Shilpa R, a commuter.