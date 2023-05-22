Home States Karnataka

Berth booking heats up, leaders meet DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah

According to sources, the party high command, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will have equal power in selecting ministers. 

Published: 22nd May 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his deputy DK Shivakumar during their oath ceremony. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were sworn-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, along with eight other cabinet ministers, many leaders visited Siddaramaiah on Sunday to book their berths. Satish Jarkiholi, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and MB Patil, all from the Siddaramaiah camp, have become ministers. Some leaders also met Shivakumar on Sunday with the party high command likely to give the nod for cabinet expansion in a week.

According to sources, the party high command, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will have equal power in selecting ministers. It was clear from the first batch that Dr G Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge, KH Muniyappa, KJ George and Ramalinga Reddy were picked by the high command. Shivakumar was left sulking as he could not stop Zameer Ahmed’s induction.

During an event on the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at the KPCC office, minister MB Patil was busy chatting with Siddaramaiah on the dais which annoyed Shivakumar, who said, “Do not disturb when I am speaking”, sending a message that indiscipline will not be tolerated irrespective of the leader’s stature.

Meanwhile, senior legislator Basavaraj Rayareddy, a strong contender for a ministerial post and also as the speaker, called on Siddaramaiah, and later batted for a five-year term for the latter. Congress's high command has been vacillating on the rotational chief minister formula which has failed in states like Rajasthan. Shivakumar supporters have interpreted AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal’s statement that “Shivakumar will be the sole DyCM and continue as KPCC president until after 2024 LS polls”, that internally, the top brass has committed to a power- sharing formula. AICC president Mallikarjun Khage might have assured Shivakumar about the calculation after which Shivakumar agreed to be the vice-captain, a Congress leader told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivakumar Siddaramaiah cabinet
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp