Don’t stop traffic for me: Siddaramaiah tells cops

The zero-traffic facility is given to VIPs, including the chief minister, where the traffic police stop all other vehicles from taking the route the VIP would be travelling in.

Published: 22nd May 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar address media persons in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after swearing-in as chief minister, Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that he will not opt for zero traffic for the movement of his vehicles in Bengaluru.

He has asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy not to stop traffic completely to allow his convoy to move. “I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to zero traffic,” he tweeted. It was widely appreciated by netizens.

Siddaramaiah also tweeted, “I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect. This is during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection continue to be on me.

