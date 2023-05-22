Gruha Lakshmi: Empowering women with Rs 2,000 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women constitute 50 per cent of the total voters in Karnataka, and the Gruha Lakshmi struck a chord with them when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi announced it during the election campaign.

Under the scheme, the state government will give financial aid of Rs 2,000 per month to the woman head of every household. According to the government, the scheme has been chalked out as the cost of living and purchasing items, especially essentials, has shot up.

But since it is not a one-time fund, it will be a considerable challenge for the Congress government as it is a “universal” scheme and caters to all women. A senior officer from the state government, on condition of anonymity, said this will be a huge additional burden on the state government as it is not a one-time allocation.

The government has committed to giving the amount every month to every woman. A sum of Rs 2,000 might help women, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, manage their monthly groceries. However, it is a challenge to identify such people. “We will be able to get some clarity only when detailed guidelines are issued. This scheme might help socially and economically, but not financially,” the officer said.

The amount will be sent to women’s bank accounts linked to Aadhaar number, to ensure transparency.

