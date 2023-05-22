J&K most militarised state after scrapping of Article 370, says Mehbooba Mufti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Launching a tirade at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the central government has changed the logo of G20, and replaced it with lotus, and for publicity claims that normalcy has been restored in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370. The G20 summit is scheduled to be held from May 22-24 in Srinagar.

During an interaction with media persons at the Press Club of Bangalore, Mufti said, “G20 logo should have been replaced with something related to the country and not a party.” She alleged that Modi’s decisions regarding Kashmir have eventually resulted in China’s intervention. The PDP chief hoped that SAARC would find some solutions to Valley’s problems.

She reiterated that she will never contest the Assembly elections till Article 370 is restored. “Today, Jammu and Kashmir is the most militarised state where harassment takes place in the name of frisking and security, especially ahead of the G20 summit. I spoke to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and others to draw their attention towards what is happening in the Valley,” she said.

Commenting on the thumping victory of Congress in Karnataka, Mufti said that the party should reach out to smaller parties to ensure a united contest against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She warned that what the central government has done to the Delhi government through an ordinance could happen to other state governments.

‘2k withdrawal linked to polls’

J&K former CM Mehbooba Mufti said that the decision of the Reserve Bank of India to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes might help in money laundering by converting black money into white, making it easier for BJP to fund their election expenses. “This has been done a year before elections. It was a sudden decision that will not benefit the common people,” she said. Asked if the decision will backfire on the central government, she said that unless people choose to dump communal politics and focus on development, nothing will harm the BJP.

