Karnataka: Anna Bhagya scheme to fix malnutrition 

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will not go back on its word on implementation of Anna Bhagya scheme, where every BPL (Below Poverty Line) household will be given 10kg of free grains.

Vasudev Sharma, Executive Director, Child Rights Trust, said everyone welcomes such a scheme, and contended that almost all governments have worked for food security.

“In the 1960s, ration cards were introduced. The one-point agenda was to address hunger and malnutrition. Even though food is available, the issue of malnutrition is not addressed, especially among children and adolescent girls. To fight malnutrition, it is necessary to have such a scheme. Some may take a dig at such schemes, but those people are not aware of the reality of society,” said Sharma.

Not just rice, ragi or jowar, the government should also give oil and pulses, and charge a minimal fee, if not free, as the move will address malnutrition among a large section of people, he added. With regard to the challenge before the government in taking such a scheme to the right people and avoiding middlemen or misuse, Sharma said those who are ineligible, or who can afford food and ration, must give up their BPL cards.

“Awareness and conscience are needed. Secondly, there could be corruption like illegal hoarding of food stock, fudging bills and selling grains to provision stores, giving old stock or ration that is spoiled due to rain, or is infested with insects and rodents,” Sharma added.

