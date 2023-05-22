Mid-July launch date for ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it is aiming to launch its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in the middle of July, likely on July 12. The Chandrayaan-3 is the third planned launch in the Chandrayaan space programme. It’s a follow-up to the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, which consisted of a lunar orbiter, a soft lander and a rover.

However, during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the soft lander failed, which was attributed to a software glitch. The Chandrayaan-3 will be another attempt at demonstrating the capabilities of the soft lander, rover and propulsion module.

According to ISRO officials, the mission launch date is likely July 12, with the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft attempting a soft landing near the lunar south pole on August 23. The spacecraft will also be competing with the Russian-made Luna 25, which has a launch date of July 13.

Currently, preparations are on for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3. It completed all necessary testing as of March this year. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been equipped to collect samples of the lunar surface as well as readings on seismic activity, the lunar environment and elemental compositions, near the landing site. Interestingly, while the Chandrayaan-2 was equipped with an orbiter, lander and rover, the third mission will have a lander, rover and propulsion module. According to ISRO officials, the propulsion module will also act as a communications relay satellite.

The mission is aimed at demonstrating ISRO’s capabilities in landing a spacecraft on the Moon, specifically for collaboration with Japan in the proposed Lunar Polar Exploration Mission. The two countries will work on collecting, sampling and analysing lunar materials. The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission, or Chandrayaan-4, is expected to be launched by 2025, where the proposed lunar lander and rover will try to explore the south pole of the Moon.

The Chandrayaan, or Indian Lunar Exploration, programme was conceived in 2003 and was announced by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Competition with Russia

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has completed all necessary tests as of March this year. The spacecraft will be competing with Russia’s Luna 25, which has a launch date of July 13

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that it is aiming to launch its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in the middle of July, likely on July 12. The Chandrayaan-3 is the third planned launch in the Chandrayaan space programme. It’s a follow-up to the launch of the Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, which consisted of a lunar orbiter, a soft lander and a rover. However, during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the soft lander failed, which was attributed to a software glitch. The Chandrayaan-3 will be another attempt at demonstrating the capabilities of the soft lander, rover and propulsion module. According to ISRO officials, the mission launch date is likely July 12, with the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft attempting a soft landing near the lunar south pole on August 23. The spacecraft will also be competing with the Russian-made Luna 25, which has a launch date of July 13.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Currently, preparations are on for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3. It completed all necessary testing as of March this year. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been equipped to collect samples of the lunar surface as well as readings on seismic activity, the lunar environment and elemental compositions, near the landing site. Interestingly, while the Chandrayaan-2 was equipped with an orbiter, lander and rover, the third mission will have a lander, rover and propulsion module. According to ISRO officials, the propulsion module will also act as a communications relay satellite. The mission is aimed at demonstrating ISRO’s capabilities in landing a spacecraft on the Moon, specifically for collaboration with Japan in the proposed Lunar Polar Exploration Mission. The two countries will work on collecting, sampling and analysing lunar materials. The Lunar Polar Exploration Mission, or Chandrayaan-4, is expected to be launched by 2025, where the proposed lunar lander and rover will try to explore the south pole of the Moon. The Chandrayaan, or Indian Lunar Exploration, programme was conceived in 2003 and was announced by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Competition with Russia Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has completed all necessary tests as of March this year. The spacecraft will be competing with Russia’s Luna 25, which has a launch date of July 13