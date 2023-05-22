Home States Karnataka

Navy, fisherfolk in choppy waters after meeting over complaints

According to sources, the naval officials have assured that they will invite at least 5 fishermen from each fishing village and hold talks with them.

Naval officials hold talks with fishermen in and around Karwar and coastal police over complaints submitted to the Uttara Kannda deputy commissioner. (Photo | Express)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR:  Following complaints from fishermen, the Indian Navy officials held talks with local fishermen in and around Karwar, and assured them that grievances will be looked into. In their complaint to Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner, the fishermen, under the aegis of Meenugarara Sangarsha Samithi, alleged that they are being discouraged or driven away from the waters within 1km radius by naval personnel.

“They come in high-speed boats and scare away the fishermen,” the letter signed by Vinayak Lakshman Harikantra, president of the samithi, read. They demanded that the naval personnel should not harass the fishermen on the pretext of security as it will hit their livelihood.

“The naval officials denied allegations of harassment. We also showed them some video clips of the incidents. Then, they said the fishermen should not come within a 1km radius of the fixed boundary of the naval base to which we objected. We said that the fish is available in that area,” said Harikantra. Coast Police Inspector Nischal Prakash was present during the meeting. Naval officials said that several vessels including aircraft carriers are docked at the base, so the fishing boats should stay away.

According to sources, the naval officials have assured that they will invite at least 5 fishermen from each fishing village and hold talks with them. Earlier, the naval officials had said that they would talk to the leaders of the fishermen and find a solution, which was rejected as the leaders do not venture into the waters.

