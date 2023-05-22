What led to debacle? BJP begins review

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its disappointing loss in the polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have convened a series of meetings with the party’s Election Committee members and MLAs to review the results. BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, who conducted meetings with the committee members, MLAs, candidates who lost elections and district office-bearers, told reporters that the BJP will work as a positive and efficient opposition in the state.

He said a meeting was held with district unit presidents and in-charge leaders to seek information. He also demanded the implementation of the various guarantees announced by the Congress in its manifesto. On the results, Singh said BJP’s vote share has not decreased. “The vote share of the JDS has moved to the Congress, which got more seats.

We expected more seats in the assembly polls. Voter turnout increased in some constituencies, while some saw low turnout,” he said. Asked about who would be the leader of the opposition, Singh said the parliamentary board will decide. Prior to this, party MLAs will choose the opposition leader. He said the central government is working hard for the all-round progress of the country, including the poor, farmers, women and SC/ST communities, and this would be conveyed to the people of Karnataka.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said the Congress is changing its stand after winning the elections. “Earlier, they said all unemployed youths would get Rs 3,000, but now they have placed a condition that the scheme is for those who pass out this academic year,” Ravi said. He also stressed that if Congress withdraws the anti-cow slaughter law, it will be against the Constitution.

