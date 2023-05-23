Home States Karnataka

Date for enrolment under right to education extended

While the first list was to be published on May 3, the revised timetable shows that the last date for submission of applications was May 10.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The School Education Department has extended the date for enrolment of students to schools under the Right To Education (RTE) category. The department initially released its calendar of events, wherein the first merit list was to be released on May 3. However, it released a revised calendar of events after announcing the first merit list on May 18.

According to the revised timetable, the first round of enrolment of students and uploading of details will end on May 29. The second list of seats will be published on June 6 and enrolment will take place from June 7 to June 15. During this period, enrolled students’ details will also be updated in the schools’ software.

Meanwhile, the department has issued a circular with regard to the resubmission of proposals for fee refunds from schools. Schools can submit another proposal for fee refunds from the academic year 2021-22 to ensure that any changes in the number of students and school expenses can be accounted for. 

