Deve Gowda gave advice on protecting Karnataka's interest on Cauvery: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar denied that the issue of Vokkaliga chief minister came up during their discussion and said he will not discuss issues on the basis of community.

Published: 23rd May 2023 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitates former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda during a meeting at the latter's residence, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he discussed the Cauvery River water issue with former prime minister HD Deve Gowda during their meeting here on Monday. Gowda gave his advice on protecting Karnataka’s share of water and utilising it properly, Shivakumar said.

“But the exact details of Gowda’s advice cannot be revealed,” Shivakumar told reporters after calling on the JDS supremo at the latter’s Padmanabhanagara residence.

Asked about the intimacy between the two leaders, who are opposed to each other politically, he said that now that the elections are over, there is no room for negativity.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar calls on JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Monday.

He asserted that the Congress government will implement all the promises made to the people before the elections. “We are Congress. We walk the talk. I always think positive and never negative,” he said. Before calling on Gowda, he met former chief ministers SM Krishna and Veerappa Moily.

“Deve Gowda has done immense public service as he held the highest post in the country. He is an indomitable leader and I have come to seek his blessings and guidance,” he said.

“Since the election politics is over, the focus should be on safeguarding the interests of the state. I sought Gowda’s advice and he blessed me by inspiring me,” he added.

Shivakumar denied that the issue of Vokkaliga chief minister came up during their discussion and said he will not discuss issues on the basis of community. MLAs Sharat Bachegowda, HD Thammaiah, Dr MC Sudhakar and Na Ra Bharat Reddy accompanied Shivakumar. When Siddaramaiah was CM, he had called on Gowda for advice on the Cauvery issue.

