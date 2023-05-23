Hopes high in Kalaburagi

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that three to four MLAs from the Kittur-Karnataka region and the same numbers from Kalyana- Karnataka will get cabinet berths when it is expanded after the Assembly session concludes. But asked how many MLAs from Kalaburagi district will get posts, he hit back asking if the district comes under Kalyana-Karnataka, triggering speculation that the district may not get proper representation despite Congress winning seven of the nine seats.

The people of Kalaburagi district are expecting ministerial posts for at least two MLAs -- Dr Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister Dharm Singh, who like Priyank Kharge has won from Jewargi three times in a row, and former minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil.

Already, followers of Dr Singh, Dr Patil, and Aland MLA BR Patil have been exerting pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command to include them. In the Kalyana-Karnataka region, Congress has won in 26 of 41 seats, and it was expected that at least six MLAs from the region, three from Kalaburagi, and three others from the remaining four districts will be in the cabinet.

It is inevitable that Congress will have to accommodate Bha­lki MLA Eshwar Khandre in Bidar quota, ex-minister and Shahapur MLA Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, ex-minister and Yelburaga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy, and Ballari district MLA Nagendra.

