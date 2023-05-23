Home States Karnataka

Hopes high in Kalaburagi

The people of Kalaburagi district are expecting ministerial posts for at least two MLAs -- Dr Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister Dharm Singh, and former minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil.

Published: 23rd May 2023 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the state's Chief Minister, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that three to four MLAs from the Kittur-Karnataka region and the same numbers from Kalyana- Karnataka will get cabinet berths when it is expanded after the Assembly session concludes. But asked how many MLAs from Kalaburagi district will get posts, he hit back asking if the district comes under Kalyana-Karnataka, triggering speculation that the district may not get proper representation despite Congress winning seven of the nine seats.

The people of Kalaburagi district are expecting ministerial posts for at least two MLAs -- Dr Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister Dharm Singh, who like Priyank Kharge has won from Jewargi three times in a row, and former minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil.

Already, followers of Dr Singh, Dr Patil, and Aland MLA BR Patil have been exerting pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command to include them. In the Kalyana-Karnataka region, Congress has won in 26 of 41 seats, and it was expected that at least six MLAs from the region, three from Kalaburagi, and three others from the remaining four districts will be in the cabinet.

It is inevitable that Congress will have to accommodate Bha­lki MLA Eshwar Khandre in Bidar quota, ex-minister and Shahapur MLA Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, ex-minister and Yelburaga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy, and Ballari district MLA Nagendra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Kalyana- Karnataka Kittur-Karnataka Congress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp