Karnataka: Gave money for voters not you, return it, says BJP neta

MYSURU: BJP leader and former Sports minister KC Narayana Gowda landed in another controversy on Monday after he accused local party leaders and his supporters of failing to distribute money to the voters during elections which he had given them. Gowda had suffered a rout against the JDS candidate from the KR Pet constituency. He asked the local leaders to return the money. “Those who have not distributed the money and kept it with themselves should return it. I will use it for welfare programmes,” he said.

He made the statement while addressing a BJP event in Mandya on Monday. “My close associates have cheated me by not distributing the money to voters. This led to my humiliating defeat. I have a list of supporters who have distributed the money and who did not."

"As per my information, the money has not reached voters in several villages of the constituency,” he said. Gowda defected to BJP during Operation Lotus and became a minister in BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai cabinets.

