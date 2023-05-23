Karnataka: Some MLAs take oath in Hindutva’s name

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the first day of the three-day legislature session on Monday, 182 MLAs took oath. While a few of them did so in the name of Hindutva, Gomata, their deities and even political gurus, many others swore by the Constitution.

The ceremony began with Chief Minister Siddaramiah taking oath in the name of God and his deputy DK Shivakumar in the name of his deity Gangadhar Ajjayya. All the eight ministers too took the oath.

The first day of the session began half an hour late. Protem Speaker RV Deshpande, who had taken oath at Raj Bhavan earlier in the morning, addressed the House, saying, “Keeping all our differences aside, let us work for the state and build a model state.” He told the new MLAs that the oath should be in the name of god or the Constitution, and taking the names of individuals will not be considered as valid.

But many flouted the instruction, and some swore by Hindutva, like senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who also invoked Gomata. First-time Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga from Channagiri took the name of his political guru DK Shivakumar and it was objected to. He then took oath in the name of God. Many, including Congress’ UT Khader, swore by voters but were reminded by the Assembly secretary to do it in the name of god or the Constitution. Bhagirathi Muruliya from Dakshina Kannada took oath in the name of her family deities.

Former Union minister and seven-time MP from Kolar KH Muniyappa took oath for the first time in the Assembly.

In quite a spectacle, Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga came to Vidhana Soudha on a bullock cart. At the lounge meant for opposition party members, DK Shivakumar has seen greeting and clicking pictures with BJP leaders, including former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

As the seats were not allocated, the MLAs were sitting with their legislator friends in the House. Some were busy taking photographs, while most were telling each other to enter the House by putting their right foot first. Young MLAs, especially first-timers, were seen seeking the blessings of senior MLAs from all parties.

While Kunigal MLA Dr HD Ranganath took oath in the name of God and Shivakumar, another MLA took oath in the name of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda. CK Ramamurthy, who defeated Sowmya Reddy, sought the blessings of her father and Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

