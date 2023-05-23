Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: ‘Stop work on all projects of BJP government’

Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on Monday. (Photo  | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has directed heads of various departments to stop work on all development projects and withhold the release of funds/payments for the work executed with immediate effect. As per the instruction of CM Siddaramaiah, work on all projects and schemes implemented by the previous BJP government should be stopped immediately.

The finance secretary has issued a circular to the secretaries, additional secretaries and other officers of all government departments, boards and corporations.

They have also been instructed not to implement the new projects approved by the BJP government.
On Sunday, Minister MB Patil said corruption charges against the previous government will be probed.

BOMMAI HITS BACK AT CONG GOVT OVER GRAFT 
BENGALURU: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has challenged the Congress government to prove the 40% commission charge against the previous government headed by him. Bommai’s reaction comes in the wake of Minister MB Patil’s statement that the 40% commission charge and other allegations of corruption against the previous BJP government will be probed. 

