Murugha Mutt: Karnataka High Court quashes appointment of administrator 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday quashed the appointment of the administrator to Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan Mutt in Chitradurga, saying the interference of the government in mutt affairs in the absence of legislative authorisation cannot be justified.

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order, allowing a petition filed by Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidhya Peeta, represented by its president, and Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhan Math, represented by its pontiff, and three devotees, questioning the appointment of PS Vastrad, a retired IAS officer, as administrator on December 13, 2022.

The court, however, said the administrator will continue for six weeks with no powers to take any major decision that would have repercussions beyond the said period and that he shall manage only day-to-day affairs.

The court made it clear that the interim arrangement has been made so that mutt devotees and prominent members of the community would pool their wisdom to devise an appropriate plan to administer and manage affairs of the mutt and its educational institutions.

“The state and its functionaries should realise that by their very nature, they cannot be a panacea to all the evils in society. It should leave religious institutions to solve their problems on their own by appropriate measures, such as community mediation/conciliation or judicial process, of course, subject to all just exceptions,” it said.

The administrator was appointed as the pontiff, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, is facing criminal cases,

including a POCSO case, and is in judicial custody since September 1, 2022. The court said that no law or ruling cited by the authorities support their contention that the pontiff hood stands suspended on arrest and detention. The Trust Deed too is silent about it. The court is left with no option but to say that the petitioner-pontiff, despite confinement, continues to be peethaadhipati of the mutt, it said.

