Question of opposition leader haunts BJP in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the three-day Assembly session began on Monday, crucial questions as to who would be the opposition leader and why was there a delay were kept hanging.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said the opposition party is not in a hurry as the first session was for just oath-taking. Asked whether the opposition leader would be former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the leader said the decision is left to the party's top leadership. Though BJP had an introspection meeting on the poll loss on Sunday, the issue of the leader of the opposition was not discussed.

A source said the idea is to continue to project Bommai as a prominent Lingayat leader and to appoint a Vokkaliga, possibly Shobha Karandlaje, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan or CT Ravi, as party president.

The idea is to groom the Vokkaliga leader to help the party fill the space left vacant by a shrinking JDS, which normally takes a lion’s share of Vokkaliga votes. This time, it is said that nearly 5% of these votes shifted to Congress, helping it achieve a thumping majority in the Assembly. BJP is keenly watching the shrink in the JDS vote share and sees an opportunity there.

While Bommai has been appreciated for being a good administrator and a balanced chief minister, some hardline Hindutva elements said he is not fiery enough and suggested that a leader like Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who is a vociferous Hindutva ideologue, be projected as the Lingayat face. But some others said Bommai with his experience as chief minister may be more mature and credible than a tough-talking leader.

For the opposition leader’s post, Bommai could have faced competition from former ministers Murugesh Nirani Lingayat and party general secretary CT Ravi, but both lost the election. The party might have also considered former minister Dr K Sudhakar, a Vokkgaliga, for the post, but he too was trounced. But since the party is trying to wean itself away from Lingayat and Vokkaliga votes and promote its pro-Hindutva agenda, top leaders could look for a leader with a stronger flavour of saffron so that he/she could put the Congress government on the mat, when it comes to minority appeasement.

WILL ELECT LEADER OF OPPN AFTER SESSION, SAYS BOMMAI

Bengaluru: BJP is expected to elect the Leader of the Opposition after the completion of the Legislature session. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the party is yet to take a decision on the Leader of the Opposition and the Deputy Leader posts. “We will do it after the session,” he added. Sources said electing the Leader of the Opposition is a big challenge. “With Siddaramiah as CM and a strong senior cabinet, we need a leader who can tackle the government both inside and outside the House.

