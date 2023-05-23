Home States Karnataka

Rain wreaks havoc in Karnataka, three killed in Mysuru district

Heavy rain hit the farmers hard as banana and other horticulture crops on hundreds of acres were destroyed in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday.

Published: 23rd May 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rains, wall collapse

A compound wall of Bangalore University damaged due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU, HASSAN: Heavy rain and wind caused havoc across Karnataka on Sunday claiming at least three lives and damaging standing crops. In Mysuru district, three people died due to heavy rain and wind which lashed the district on Sunday night. According to the police, farmer Harish (42), a resident of Mantikoppal village in Bilikere hobli in Hunsur taluk, died after he was hit by lightning. He was at his farm when there was heavy rain. He had taken shelter inside a small shed on the farm when the lightning hit the shed killing him on the spot. MLA GD Harish Gowda visited the spot and directed the tahsildar 
to provide compensation to the family of the victim. 

In Periyapatna taluk, farmer Lokesh (53) was working in the agriculture field. As the rain started to lash the area, he took shelter under a tree. He died after being hit by lightning. Bylakuppe police have registered a case. 

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Swamy from Kelaganahalli Dodda Koppalu village was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire which had fallen on his agriculture field in Barase village in Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk on Sunday night.

Residents of Ganesh Block at Mahalakshmi layout cleaning drain water entered their house due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | PIT)

Swamy and two of his friends, Harish and Sanjay, were in the field when they accidentally stepped onto the live wire which had fallen on the ground due to heavy rain and wind. While Swamy died on the spot, Harish and Sanjay sustained injuries and were admitted to a government hospital. Bettadapura police have registered a case and are investigating.

Damage in Chamarajanagar
Heavy rain hit the farmers hard as banana and other horticulture crops on hundreds of acres was destroyed in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday. Crop loss was reported from Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk. 

Sixteen employees of an agarbatti factory had a miraculous escape when the roof of the factory collapsed in Srirangapatna. 

In Hassan City, several houses were damaged due to heavy rain accompanied by strong wind on Sunday night. Several trees were also uprooted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Heavy rain Crop damage lightning
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp