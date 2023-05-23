Rain wreaks havoc in Karnataka, three killed in Mysuru district

By Express News Service

Residents of Ganesh Block at Mahalakshmi layout cleaning drain water entered their house due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | PIT)

MYSURU, HASSAN: Heavy rain and wind caused havoc across Karnataka on Sunday claiming at least three lives and damaging standing crops. In Mysuru district, three people died due to heavy rain and wind which lashed the district on Sunday night. According to the police, farmer Harish (42), a resident of Mantikoppal village in Bilikere hobli in Hunsur taluk, died after he was hit by lightning. He was at his farm when there was heavy rain. He had taken shelter inside a small shed on the farm when the lightning hit the shed killing him on the spot. MLA GD Harish Gowda visited the spot and directed the tahsildar to provide compensation to the family of the victim. In Periyapatna taluk, farmer Lokesh (53) was working in the agriculture field. As the rain started to lash the area, he took shelter under a tree. He died after being hit by lightning. Bylakuppe police have registered a case. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Swamy from Kelaganahalli Dodda Koppalu village was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire which had fallen on his agriculture field in Barase village in Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk on Sunday night. Residents of Ganesh Block at Mahalakshmi layout cleaning drain water entered their house due to heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | PIT) Swamy and two of his friends, Harish and Sanjay, were in the field when they accidentally stepped onto the live wire which had fallen on the ground due to heavy rain and wind. While Swamy died on the spot, Harish and Sanjay sustained injuries and were admitted to a government hospital. Bettadapura police have registered a case and are investigating. Damage in Chamarajanagar Heavy rain hit the farmers hard as banana and other horticulture crops on hundreds of acres was destroyed in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday. Crop loss was reported from Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar taluk. Sixteen employees of an agarbatti factory had a miraculous escape when the roof of the factory collapsed in Srirangapatna. In Hassan City, several houses were damaged due to heavy rain accompanied by strong wind on Sunday night. Several trees were also uprooted.