Siddaramaiah swearing-in showed united front: Kharge 

Kharge said that Murmu represents the government, opposition, and every citizen of the country, and “under the BJP-RSS rule, the President’s post has been reduced to tokenism”.

Published: 23rd May 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament complex in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday exuded confidence that efforts to galvanize the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were almost successful as most of the opposition leaders, who were invited to the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday, attended the event, marking a dazzling beginning to Congress innings in Karnataka.  

Asked if the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal would come on the same non-BJP opposition platform, Kharge said that their emissaries have close ties with the two leaders. They are also planning to utilise the experience and stature of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to persuade other leaders to fight unitedly and ensure a direct contest between BJP and non-BJP candidates.

Kharge, whose son Priyank Kharge has been sworn-in as a minister in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the new Parliament Building.

“She is India’s first citizen. Inauguration of the new Parliament building by the President symbolises the government’s commitment to democratic values and Constitutional propriety,” he said, adding that he has expressed his displeasure over this issue on Twitter.

“It looks like,” he said, “the Modi government made Murmu the President for electoral gains.”
Kharge alleged that the Modi government has repeatedly disparaged the post of the President. He recalled that then President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.

