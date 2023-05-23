Sumalatha takes responsibility for BJP's poor show in Mandya; reiterates faith in Modi's leadership

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/ MANDYA: While Sumalatha Ambareesh managed to win as Mandya MP single-handedly routing the mighty JDS which had then controlled all the seven assembly segments and the major local bodies, her critics were quick to allege that her magic disappeared.

She has been fiercely trolled by her opponents. Asked if she had failed in her foray to shore up the BJP in Mandya she said, "I also take responsibility, I will introspect and take correctional measures where ever it is needed.''

Asked if she felt she did right, she said, "I stand by my decision very firmly even today, I repose and reiterate my faith in PM Modi's leadership.''

She has been fiercely trolled by her critics and opponents and in response, she said, "I took my decision fully aware of all the repercussions & have no regrets whatsoever. So all the 'vicious negative trolls', please relax and stay healthy, what and how you speak or abuse, speaks more about you and your upbringing, so please don't bring insult your parents with your cheap choice of words. Healthy & positive criticism or debates should be the ground rule never vicious trolling.''

She added, "I announced my support to BJP on March 10th, 2023. After election dates were announced the party announced candidates on April 18th. All we had was hardly a few weeks' time to plan, work and campaign for all new candidates with no experience. Yet for the first time in Mandya, BJP vote share increased considerably in fur constituencies--Srirangapatna, Mandya, Maddur & Malavalli.''

Asked why the BJP still lost she said, "It is a Congress wave and a sure anti-incumbency wave all over and let us remember it is not restricted to just Mandya district alone.'' She said, "It swept the whole state.''

She defended herself saying, "I had clearly specified in my March 10th press briefing that I very well know I am taking a big risk and the results could go any way. So there is no need to add their own presumptive Lekkachara (calculations) to my decisions.''

"I don't keep thinking 24/7 about my next election or my political future. I take my decisions based on my conscience and what I feel is right for my constituency.''

Speaking about the odds she said, "Don't forget one important fact here, the lone war I have been fighting single-handedly was against the corruption and arrogance of MLAs in my constituency."

"And not even one of them won, not even one! And the only JDS member to win was a newcomer. And the dreams of hung assembly and becoming king maker (referring to HD Kumaraswamy) of a party also was shattered," she added.

She said, "In Mandya district, Congress reaped the benefits of my fight, fair enough and I respect the strong mandate given by my people of Mandya. I firmly believe that politics, politicians and strategies work to a certain extent, but ultimately in any democracy common man has to win, not the parties or leaders. So two targets have been achieved for now."

