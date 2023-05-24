Home States Karnataka

10kg ambergris worth Rs 18 crore seized by Mysuru cops

The three were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody.

Published: 24th May 2023

Police display ambergris which was seized, at a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru police have arrested three persons from Kerala and recovered ambergris or whale vomit worth Rs 18 crore from them.

Sharing the details with media persons here on Tuesday, SP Seema Latkar said the police have seized 9.821 kg of ambergris valued Rs 18 crore. The solid waxy substance is produced by endangered sperm whales. “It is the first and the biggest seizure of the whale vomit by the police in the district. The ambergris per kg is valued Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 1.8 crore in the international market,” she said.

The SP said based on the information by CEN police inspector Purushothama, the HD Kote police inspector Shabir Ahmed and his team apprehended three persons who were sitting in a car near  a hotel at the HD Kote handpost and seized the ambergris from them. The three were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody.

“The trio had obtained the ambergris from local fishermen in Kerala and were transporting it to Bengaluru crossing the state border when they were caught by the police. The forest department have confirmed it as ambergris and have registered cases against the trio under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act at HD Kote police station.

After seizing the item, we have sent the sample to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation,” she said. She said Ambergris has a great demand in the international market as the animal product is used for traditional medicines and also for making perfumes.

“It is exported to foreign countries illegally, especially to Arab countries for making fine perfume,” she added.

