BJP govt's orders and legislations against Karnataka's interest to go: Priyank Kharge

The Minister without making any direct comment on the issue maintained that the government will be having a look at all the policies of the previous government which are against the Constitution. 

Published: 24th May 2023 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the orders and legislations enforced under the previous BJP regime like school textbook revision and anti-conversion laws, which are against the state's interest, would be revised or withdrawn by the new Congress government after reviewing them.

Amidst demands to overturn the "hijab ban" from various quarters, the Minister, without making any direct comment on the issue, maintained that the government will be having a look at all the policies of the previous government which are against the Constitution, against the spirit of building the society, and against the inclusiveness of the society.

"We will relook at every policy matter that the previous government has brought in," he said.

Kharge said the new government would withdraw all the legislations and orders that hamper the state's economic progress and prosperity, and go against the interests of Kannadigas.

"Previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), all of them will be revised," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "All those bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn.

Making Karnataka once again the number one is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction.

Kharge, the son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kahrge, is one among eight ministers inducted into the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet last week.

