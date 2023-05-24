Home States Karnataka

Did Khader’s no-camp stance cost him berth?  

Khader has accepted the position, but it came as a shock to many, who requested him to refuse the offer.

Published: 24th May 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

Senior Congress leader UT Khader. (File | EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: With senior Congress leader UT Khader accepting the party high command’s decision to be the Speaker, his followers are now disappointed as they were expecting the five-time MLA to get a plum ministerial portfolio in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

If Khader had been made a minister, it would have helped revive the Grand Old Party in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi where they have just bagged 2 of 13 seats.  

After veterans like B Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, K Abhayachandra Jain, and K Vasanth Bangera retreated from poll politics, Khader was the sole senior party leader left, who could have turned around the party’s prospects in that region. “He knows the ground reality and enjoys the confidence of party workers and people. All three MLCs and an MLA from the region are first-timers,” said a leader, who is close to Khader, and predicted a big setback for the party in that region.

Khader has accepted the position, but it came as a shock to many, who requested him to refuse the offer. A disgruntled supporter said Khader would have been better off being just an MLA as the Speaker’s position would require him to be neutral and non-partisan. “For someone like Khader, who always likes to be in his constituency and resolving people’s problems, the position would leave him with both hands tied,” said a supporter.

Many believe his loyalty only to the party and maintaining distance from the camps cost him a ministerial berth. “He became a soft target as he had none to lobby for him. If he was in the Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar’s camp, such a situation could have been averted,” said a Congress leader. A senior party leader said, “Whatever responsibilities were given, he had handled everything competently. People still remember his contributions as Food and Civil Supplies and Health ministers. There could be someone in the party who ensured he did not become a minister.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UT Khader Congress CM Siddaramaiah
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp