Did Khader’s no-camp stance cost him berth?  

MANGALURU: With senior Congress leader UT Khader accepting the party high command’s decision to be the Speaker, his followers are now disappointed as they were expecting the five-time MLA to get a plum ministerial portfolio in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet.

If Khader had been made a minister, it would have helped revive the Grand Old Party in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi where they have just bagged 2 of 13 seats.

After veterans like B Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, K Abhayachandra Jain, and K Vasanth Bangera retreated from poll politics, Khader was the sole senior party leader left, who could have turned around the party’s prospects in that region. “He knows the ground reality and enjoys the confidence of party workers and people. All three MLCs and an MLA from the region are first-timers,” said a leader, who is close to Khader, and predicted a big setback for the party in that region.

Khader has accepted the position, but it came as a shock to many, who requested him to refuse the offer. A disgruntled supporter said Khader would have been better off being just an MLA as the Speaker’s position would require him to be neutral and non-partisan. “For someone like Khader, who always likes to be in his constituency and resolving people’s problems, the position would leave him with both hands tied,” said a supporter.

Many believe his loyalty only to the party and maintaining distance from the camps cost him a ministerial berth. “He became a soft target as he had none to lobby for him. If he was in the Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar’s camp, such a situation could have been averted,” said a Congress leader. A senior party leader said, “Whatever responsibilities were given, he had handled everything competently. People still remember his contributions as Food and Civil Supplies and Health ministers. There could be someone in the party who ensured he did not become a minister.”

