In ministry race, it’s game of schemers

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there are two massive power centres in the present Congress government, strange combinations are playing out in the formation of the ministry. Zameer Ahmed Khan, despite stiff resistance from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, made the cut as he is a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But MLC and former AICC general secretary BK Hariprasad was not given a shoo-in as some leaders in the party blocked his entry.

Hariprasad’s followers are now upset and are questioning how their leader, who was AICC general secretary in charge of 16 states, could be ignored. But his detractors said that Hariprasad is an MLC and the priority is given to Assembly members.

His supporters, however, argued that the present limit of 34 ministers is 10 per cent of the 300 legislators – 224+1 MLAs and 75 MLCs.

But Council members never get their share as Assembly members dominate. As per the equation, at least six MLCs should get ministries. Never have six MLCs been inducted into the cabinets of any of the previous governments, they pointed out.

Sources said that the party had planned a bigger ministry to take oath when Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and eight ministers were sworn-in on May 19, but internal issues scotched that plan.

Meanwhile, many aspirants went to New Delhi to knock on the doors of the central leadership hoping that their chances of getting into the ministry would improve.

When the next cabinet expansion takes place, which is likely before Saturday, it will be interesting to see who blocks who.

