Karnataka govt: Won’t allow moral policing, saffronisation 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday pulled up high-ranking police officers for their style of functioning under the previous BJP government and asked them to work impartially.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government will put an end to moral policing in the state. When reporters drew his attention to increasing incidents of moral policing in the coastal region, the CM said, “No moral policing henceforth. We will put an end to it.”

At a meeting with top police officers, Shivakumar warned them that his government will not let the officers “saffronise” the force.

The DyCM is said to have expressed displeasure at them for not booking a case against those who had allegedly stated that “Siddaramaiah should be finished like how Tipu Sultan was killed.”

At the closed-door meeting, which was attended by in-charge DG & IGP Alok Mohan and several officers, Shivakumar reportedly took strong objection to some policemen donning saffron attire in Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Bagalkot during celebration of a festival under the BJP regime.

Shivakumar warned the officers that they should not allow such activities in the department.

People expecting big change from our govt: DKS



Referring to the PSI recruitment scam, Shivakumar pulled up the officers for trying to harass the then Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who is now a minister, by issuing a notice to him for holding a press conference. “The fact that an ADGP-ranking officer had tampered with the OMR sheets, shows how bad things are in the department,” he said.

Noting that the police had booked cases against him, Siddaramaiah and party workers for launching the “PayCM” campaign, Shivakumar sought to know why there was no case against a minister, who had allegedly stated that Siddaramaiah should be finished like how Tipu Sultan was killed. He said, “Is that not a crime?”

“Karnataka police have earned a good name in the country. Do not spoil it. People are expecting a big change from our government and that change should start with the police,” he said.

ACT AGAINST HATE POSTS: SIDDU

CM Siddaramaiah, who also participated in the meeting, directed the police top brass to act mercilessly against those who use social media to disturb peace and harmony in society. Act against those who use social media for character assassination also, he said. Asking them to take steps to control cyber crimes, the CM said a separate meeting would be held soon to discuss ways to ease traffic in Bengaluru.

“Police should go after the drug mafia. Hoysala teams should always be vigilant,” he said. Senior officers should pay frequent visits to police stations. Police personnel should be polite and kind to those who visit their stations for grievance redressal, he said. He said stringent action should be taken to curb rowdyism, betting and gambling.

