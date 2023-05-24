Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC rejects SDPI’s plea to open its offices in Dakshina Kannada district

Court grants organisation liberty to approach dist judge for remedy

Published: 24th May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), questioning the sealing of its offices in Dakshina Kannada after the Government of India banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates.

The court, however, granted SDPI the liberty to approach the district judge for any remedy available under Section 8(8) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after hearing the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party of India, represented by District General Secretary Anwar Sadath, Dakshina Kannada, questioning the notification dated September 28, 2022, and seeking directions to the deputy commissioner and police commissioner to remove the seals.  

SDPI was not one of the entities declared an associate of PFI, but the Social Democratic Party of India’s offices were sealed on allegations of them being used by the banned organisation.

“I decline to entertain the petition, reserving liberty to the petitioner to urge all the contentions before the district judge who is empowered to consider the issues under the Act,” the judge said.

According to the statement of objections filed by the state government, PFI is declared a banned organisation under Section 3 of the Act.

The court said it forms a seriously disputed question of fact. The notification by which the Union government directs the state government to act in a particular manner cannot be considered in the absence of any evidence.

More so, in the light of the contention that the state government has acted beyond the powers conferred on it would be neither here nor there as the state government has, on certain inputs to it, sealed the offices of the petitioner along with others. Merely because all the offices in Mangaluru are sealed and not anywhere else would not mean that evidence would not be required for the petitioner to prove its case in terms of Section 8 of the Act, the court observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court SDPI Dakshina Kannada PFI
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp