Kaup police book four men for performing car stunts on Moodabettu-Moolur highway

The video of 29 seconds, which went viral, shows the drivers of the four cars racing against each other and driving in a zigzag motion violating traffic laws.

Published: 24th May 2023 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

The accused were summoned by the Kaup police. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Associated Press

UDUPI: Kaup police have booked four men for performing stunts on as many cars between Moodabettu and Moolur on National Highway 66 as a video of the same has gone viral.

Ayaan (24) of Udyavara, Mishalvuddin (23) of Kunjibettu, Shanoon D’Souza (25) and Vivek (23) both of Udupi, were booked by the police under sections 279 and 336 of IPC. 

The police sub-inspector (law and order) of Kaup police station, Suma B, was informed by a caller about the viral video. The police seized the vehicles and booked the four after an initial investigation. 

At one point, Mishalvuddin, the driver of a Mahindra Jeep, is seen climbing on the median with his four-wheeler. 

Further investigation is on.

