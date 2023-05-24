Home States Karnataka

Keep mum on internal issues: Congress brass after Patil’s ‘power sharing’ remark

Published: 24th May 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

MB Patil

Congress leader MB Patil (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Minister MB Patil’s remarks on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continuing as the CM for the full five years caused ripples in the Congress, the party has directed its leaders to refrain from talking about the internal issues. 

Sources said that the Congress central leaders have directed the state leaders not to make any unnecessary remarks on the party’s internal issues and create confusion. On Monday, Patil had stated that Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years and there were no talks about power sharing. 

“Let anyone say anything. AICC general secretary, CM, and AICC president are there (to take care). Overall development of the state is the only priority for us,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said responding to a question on Patil’s remarks. 

Shivakumar’s brother and MP DK Suresh said he can also respond sharply to Patil’s remarks, but he will not do so.

Congress leaders felt that the new government should focus on the administration and not talk about the party’s internal issues or power sharing. After Congress decided to make Siddaramaiah the CM and  Shivakumar— who was a strong contender for the top post— the DyCM, there were talks about power sharing between the two. The party, however, had not made any statement in that regard.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP used the opportunity to hit out at the government. “Siddaramaiah will not allow DK Shivakumar to become CM. MB Patil’s statement is a direct warning to Shivakumar,” the BJP stated taking to social media. The BJP said the developments in the Congress show that it is unlikely to be a stable government. 

On Monday, the CM’s faction sent a message, and on Tuesday the DyCM’s faction responded to it, the BJP alleged. 

Senior BJP leader and former home minister Araga Jnanendra said there are two power centres in Congress and it should not have an adverse impact on Karnataka’s development.

