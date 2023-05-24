Khader files nomination for Speaker’s post, win certain  

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy leader of the CLP and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Speaker’s at the secretariat, accompanied by CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, cabinet minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLA Dr Ajay Singh.

Being a lone nominee and with Congress’ brute numbers in the Assembly, Khader’s election should be an easy affair. Secretariat officials, however, said, “There is a formality that needs to be followed. His name will be proposed and seconded as per rules and will be put to vote. The pro tem Speaker will declare him elected since there is no other contestant.’’

They said, “Nine MLAs are yet to take oath and if they do so before 11 am on Wednesday, the Speaker’s election will be taken up.” Khader tweeted, “Today, I filed nomination papers for the post of Speaker in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other leaders. I am grateful to the Congress and the people for giving me the opportunity to serve them in various capacities.’’

Congress MLA UT Khader files his nomination for Speaker’s post in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar join him

AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Congratulations to our young dynamic leader UT Khader for filing the sole nomination for the post of Speaker. Not only would he be the youngest Speaker, but also the first from Dakshina Kannada. His solid knowledge of law, long experience and capacity for deft handling will go a long way in enriching the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.’’

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar wished Khader success and congratulated him in advance, considering his win a certainty. Khader entered politics after his father UT Fareed, who was also an MLA, passed away in 2007. He contested that year and won, and since then, he has emerged victorious in five successive Assembly elections.

He was health minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government and is remembered for his initiative to launch two-wheeler ambulances. He also initiated Arogyasri scheme, dental health scheme (Danta Bhagya), dialysis units in government taluk hospitals, Harish Santhwana Yojana and many others that received good feedback from the people.

As food minister from 2016 to 2018, he launched the delivery of ration cards at the doorsteps of beneficiaries by simplifying the procedure that was cumbersome earlier needing 10-12 documents and also a valid Aadhaar card to apply.

In 2018, as housing minister in the coalition government, he introduced many people-friendly projects, including the Mangaluru Smart City initiative.

BENGALURU: Deputy leader of the CLP and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Speaker’s at the secretariat, accompanied by CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, cabinet minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and MLA Dr Ajay Singh. Being a lone nominee and with Congress’ brute numbers in the Assembly, Khader’s election should be an easy affair. Secretariat officials, however, said, “There is a formality that needs to be followed. His name will be proposed and seconded as per rules and will be put to vote. The pro tem Speaker will declare him elected since there is no other contestant.’’ They said, “Nine MLAs are yet to take oath and if they do so before 11 am on Wednesday, the Speaker’s election will be taken up.” Khader tweeted, “Today, I filed nomination papers for the post of Speaker in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other leaders. I am grateful to the Congress and the people for giving me the opportunity to serve them in various capacities.’’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress MLA UT Khader files his nomination for Speaker’s post in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar join him AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Congratulations to our young dynamic leader UT Khader for filing the sole nomination for the post of Speaker. Not only would he be the youngest Speaker, but also the first from Dakshina Kannada. His solid knowledge of law, long experience and capacity for deft handling will go a long way in enriching the Vidhana Soudha in Karnataka.’’ Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar wished Khader success and congratulated him in advance, considering his win a certainty. Khader entered politics after his father UT Fareed, who was also an MLA, passed away in 2007. He contested that year and won, and since then, he has emerged victorious in five successive Assembly elections. He was health minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government and is remembered for his initiative to launch two-wheeler ambulances. He also initiated Arogyasri scheme, dental health scheme (Danta Bhagya), dialysis units in government taluk hospitals, Harish Santhwana Yojana and many others that received good feedback from the people. As food minister from 2016 to 2018, he launched the delivery of ration cards at the doorsteps of beneficiaries by simplifying the procedure that was cumbersome earlier needing 10-12 documents and also a valid Aadhaar card to apply. In 2018, as housing minister in the coalition government, he introduced many people-friendly projects, including the Mangaluru Smart City initiative.