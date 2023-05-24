Leaders who can win LS seats for party likely to get berths

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: After eight top leaders were included in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in the first round, several other ministerial aspirants from across the state are waiting with their fingers crossed for the cabinet expansion. Even as many of them are lobbying with the chief minister and party high command, the party could pick those legislators who are expected to boost the party’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.

The party is working on a strategy to win a maximum number of Lok Sabha seats by riding on the popularity of some of the MLAs who have won the Assembly polls by big margins. The party is aware that equations will be different for the general elections and voters may not behave the way they did in the Assembly elections. That is why the party is keen to get most of its popular MLAs into the cabinet, rather than resorting to a `balancing act’ to satisfy all sections, the sources said.

CM Siddramaiah shakes hands with Congress MLA

Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

The party has already made its intentions clear by inducting eight of its experienced and popular leaders. The inclusion of Yamakanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi may get the party the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat as he is popular in the region, some party leaders said. To attract Lingayat voters in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, the party should pick Laxman Savadi considering his hold on several Assembly segments there, the leaders suggested.

Some popular faces in Bombay-Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka who are likely to make it to the cabinet include Eshwar Khandre, Shivanand Patil, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Nagendra, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Sharanprakash Patil.

Priyank Kharge and M B Patil, who may play a big role in the Lok Sabha polls, are already in the cabinet. The party is also seriously considering inducting Vinay Kulkarni and Jagadish Shettar to take on BJP’s sitting MP from Hubballi and Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

But Congress could also field Shettar against Joshi in the Lok Sabha elections and if that is the case, he will not be included in the cabinet, sources said.

The cabinet expansion is likely either on Friday or Saturday after Siddaramaiah holds a meeting with the party high command in New Delhi over the next two to three days, the sources said. The party may have a cabinet of 28 ministers and go for another round of expansion to include five more ministers after some time, they added.

CM, DYCM FOR DELHI TODAY

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would head to New Delhi on Wednesday evening to discuss cabinet expansion with the party’s central leadership and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources said the CM is likely to expand his cabinet on Friday or Saturday. However, it will be decided after the CM and DyCM discuss it with the central leaders. Soon after the three-day Assembly session concludes on Wednesday, the two top leaders will be travelling to New Delhi by a special flight. Sources said Siddaramaiah is likely to induct 20 new ministers.

