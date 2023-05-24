Rain deaths: Siddaramaiah warns DCs, CEOs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said 52 people died in rain-related incidents in the last two-and-a-half months in Karnataka. The CM held a meeting with officials of the Agriculture Department and Disaster Management Authority here. Deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats participated in the meeting through video conference.

Siddaramaiah instructed the DCs and CEOs to respond to the people’s problems without any delay during monsoon.

Fifty-two deaths have been reported across the state since March. Of them, 34 due to lightning, three because of treefall, seven in wall collapse, five in flash floods and three due to electrocution. Besides, 338 cattle died, 814 houses were damaged and standing crops on 20,000 hectares destroyed.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said the state experienced 10% above normal pre-monsoon showers so far this year. “Step out of your offices and respond to people’s problems. If you do not work effectively, face action. This is not just an instruction, but a warning. Many deputy commissioners have not visited taluk centres in their respective districts. This should not happen henceforth,” he said.

He directed the officials not to delay in giving compensation to rain and flood victims. The state has Rs 540 crore to be offered as compensation to the affected people, he said. Stating that monsoon is fast approaching, Siddaramaiah said with many parts of the state receiving good pre-monsoon showers, farmers have started sowing.

Siddu: Take steps to avoid disasters

Ensure that there is no shortage of seeds and fertilizers. If trees are uprooted, take steps to clear them immediately. If transformers are damaged, get them repaired quickly, the CM told the officials.

“If bridges or school buildings are in a dilapidated condition, they should be repaired at the earliest to prevent any disaster during the monsoon. “If we take precautionary measures, we can avoid disasters,” he said.

Referring to the deaths due to heavy rain in Bengaluru, the CM said BBMP officials have been directed to shut underpasses which get flooded whenever it rains. The officials have also been instructed to desilt stormwater drains and clear encroachments.

Siddaramaiah said people are looking for a change. “They should feel that the new government is responding to their problems,” he added. Deputy CM Shivakumar told DCs and CEOs that their work under the previous government was not up to the mark. They did not respond in a proper manner when people lost their houses and properties due to rain. This should not repeat, he said.

