As lobbying hots up in Dharwad district, Shettar may have last laugh

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: While veteran Congress MLAs from Dharwad district is lobbying hard for a ministerial berth in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, there is a likelihood of a new entrant from BJP, Jagadish Shettar, making the cut from the district despite his bitter loss in the Assembly polls. But that could cause some serious heartburn among other contenders and could lead to friction within the party.

The political calculation of the Congress's high command behind keeping the tall Lingayat leader in good humour is to curry favour with the community for the next year’s general election, particularly in the North Karnataka Region.

Sources said with the entry of Shettar and another Lingayat leader from BJP Laxman Savadi, Congress has benefited a lot in the region and giving them a good position in the government, or party is almost certain.

Shettar might have lost the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat, which he had held for almost three decades, but the party wants to exploit his experience in the Lok Sabha elections and his administration acumen in governance. Shettar could be made an MLC and inducted into the cabinet, a senior Congress leader said.

Shettar, however, said, “Till now, no party leader has spoken to me on my induction into the cabinet. I also got an inkling only from some party sources and media reports. Unless I get direct communication from the party leadership, I cannot say anything.”

The senior leader said by giving Shettar a plum post, the party will be pitting him against four-time MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment. The party will also tap into the majority Lingayats votes and try to dethrone BJP, which has held on to the seat since 1996.

Santosh Lad, Vinay Kulkarni and Prasad Abbayya -- all three-time MLAs, are lobbying hard for berths.

Lad, a mining baron from Ballari, was a minister in the earlier Siddaramaiah government Former minister Kulkarni, who is an accused in a case of murder of BJP member Yogishgoudar Goudar, also sees a chance. Making a pitch, he said the party should allow second-line leaders to grow.

On Wednesday, Abbayya’s supporters took out a march on the main streets of Hubballi seeking a cabinet berth for him. They contended that despite winning the Assembly elections three times in a row, Abbayya has never been made a minister. Abbayya is hoping to get in through the SC quota.

HUBBALLI: While veteran Congress MLAs from Dharwad district is lobbying hard for a ministerial berth in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, there is a likelihood of a new entrant from BJP, Jagadish Shettar, making the cut from the district despite his bitter loss in the Assembly polls. But that could cause some serious heartburn among other contenders and could lead to friction within the party. The political calculation of the Congress's high command behind keeping the tall Lingayat leader in good humour is to curry favour with the community for the next year’s general election, particularly in the North Karnataka Region. Sources said with the entry of Shettar and another Lingayat leader from BJP Laxman Savadi, Congress has benefited a lot in the region and giving them a good position in the government, or party is almost certain. Shettar might have lost the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat, which he had held for almost three decades, but the party wants to exploit his experience in the Lok Sabha elections and his administration acumen in governance. Shettar could be made an MLC and inducted into the cabinet, a senior Congress leader said. Shettar, however, said, “Till now, no party leader has spoken to me on my induction into the cabinet. I also got an inkling only from some party sources and media reports. Unless I get direct communication from the party leadership, I cannot say anything.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The senior leader said by giving Shettar a plum post, the party will be pitting him against four-time MP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment. The party will also tap into the majority Lingayats votes and try to dethrone BJP, which has held on to the seat since 1996. Santosh Lad, Vinay Kulkarni and Prasad Abbayya -- all three-time MLAs, are lobbying hard for berths. Lad, a mining baron from Ballari, was a minister in the earlier Siddaramaiah government Former minister Kulkarni, who is an accused in a case of murder of BJP member Yogishgoudar Goudar, also sees a chance. Making a pitch, he said the party should allow second-line leaders to grow. On Wednesday, Abbayya’s supporters took out a march on the main streets of Hubballi seeking a cabinet berth for him. They contended that despite winning the Assembly elections three times in a row, Abbayya has never been made a minister. Abbayya is hoping to get in through the SC quota.