Bommai slams DK Shivakumar’s ‘saffronisation’ remark

Published: 25th May 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior BJP leaders took exception to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remarks that the State Government will not allow saffronisation of the police force. Bommai said such comments will demoralise the force and this is not a good beginning.

The former CM told reporters that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have warned the department that they would not allow the saffronisation of the police force. “The Karnataka Police has a good name in the entire country and the police have never done saffronisation. The Congress leaders have decided to implement their agenda and as part of it, they are demoralising the police department. The Congress has started its appeasement politics from day one of assuming power in the state and that is not a good beginning,” Bommai added.

Shivakumar defended his remarks by saying police officials have to work as per the law. “On three-four occasions, police personnel wore the dress of a political outfit and posed for photographs,” he said.
The DyCM also questioned why they had issued notice to Minister Priyank Kharge when he had raised the corruption issue. “How many people were summoned? Why they did not summon (Contractors Association president) Kempanna? Why he (Priyank) was summoned? Forget political bosses, the police officials have to work as per the law of the land,” he added.

