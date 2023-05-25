Congress should win 20 seats in Karnataka Lok Sabha polls: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After its thumping victory in the recent Assembly elections, Congress is keen on continuing its winning momentum for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and elections to urban local bodies (ULBs).

At the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar asked the legislators to work in their constituencies keeping the 2024 general elections in mind. Shivakumar said Congress has to win at least 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and they all need to start working towards that goal as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections.

Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as alliance partners and suffered a humiliating defeat as they won just one seat each, while BJP won 25 seats.

The alliance government headed by HD Kumaraswamy was in power during the last LS polls. This time around, Congress is buoyant after its stupendous performance in the Assembly elections.

Those who will be appointed district ministers must have offices in districts and MLAs must have offices in their constituencies, Shivakumar told party MLAs. “The party office is our temple and we must give it a priority,” he said, asking the legislators not to forget the party workers who worked for them in the elections.

After the meeting, Shivakumar told reporters that providing good administration that fulfills the aspirations of the people is the government’s priority and all MLAs should ensure that the government programmes, including the guarantees, reach beneficiaries.

