Cow traps to avoid underpass flooding? 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is a simple solution to avoid flooding of underpasses — install cow traps (rainwater diverters). These cow traps at underpasses will help divert rainwater to stormwater drains, according to Vijay Raj Sisodiya, who has implemented two underpass projects for BBMP and has 22 years of experience in water conservation.

Cow traps are made of flat steel bars with spaces between them and installed atop the small drains built at underpasses. They are connected to regular stormwater drains.

A recipient of two international awards and six national awards for RWH and water conservation, Sisodiya told The New Indian Express, “The KR Circle underpass flooding could have been avoided if cow traps were installed there. We only had 30 mm of rain on Monday. Imagine what would have happened if the city had received 180 mm like last year. We have these cow traps at the centre of some underpasses in Bengaluru now. Whenever an underpass gets flooded, water is pumped into the SWD at an elevation, making it a problematic affair.”

‘Cow traps soon at KR Circle underpass’

Sisodiya, who runs a rainwater harvesting research centre on six acres of land at Chikkamagaluru and is the director of Farmland RWH Systems headquartered there, said, “Our firm with 40 engineers installed injection wells at the underpasses at JP Nagar (Main Road) and Basavanagudi (Tagore underpass) in 2019. We maintained the two underpasses for a few years. No water-logging takes place at both places now. We have also installed cow traps at an underpass in Haveri district which stopped water logging. The local administration and the Railways have built many such underpasses in Haveri district.”

Injection wells and cow traps should have been built at 10 underpasses in Bengaluru, following the success of pilot projects. “We did not go ahead with the plan. Non-payment of bills amounting to Rs 7 lakh by BBMP forced us to give it up,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath concurred with this approach. “We have already started work at KR Circle underpass. We are building humps now and will install cow traps there.”



