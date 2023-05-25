‘Finish off’ Siddaramaiah remark: FIR against Ashwath Narayan 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An FIR has been registered against BJP leader and former higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan over his statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should be “finished off” just like Tipu Sultan, during a public meeting in Sathanuru, Mandya district, on February 12.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshman lodged the complaint on Wednesday, seeking the arrest of the former minister. Based on the complaint, the Devaraja police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In the complaint, Lakshman said Ashwath Narayan made the statement with the intent to disturb peace and harmony.

Congress leaders had registered a complaint against the BJP leader at Devaraja police station on February 17, but no action has been initiated to date. So, a fresh complaint has been filed now, he said.

FIR against BJP MLA for comment against CM

Mangaluru: The Belthangady police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Harish Poonja for accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of murdering 24 Hindus. A video, purportedly of the MLA making the comments, is being widely shared on social media. Poonja, who was elected as MLA from Belthangady for the second time, made the controversial statement during his victory celebration on May 22.

A Congress worker filed a complaint against the statement at the Belthangady police station and the police registered an FIR. Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe confirmed the developments.

Congress strongly condemned the MLA and urged the police to take stern action against him. KPCC functionary Prathiba Kulai said apart from making baseless allegations against the CM, Poonja has also spoken ill about party senior leader BK Hariprasad and his family. She said she will meet the DG&IGP on Thursday.

