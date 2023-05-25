Hariprasad may get berth to steer Congress in Dakshina Kannada districts

Express News Service

MANGALURU: After five-time Congress MLA UT Khader was elected Assembly Speaker, party leader BK Hariprasad is likely to emerge as a frontrunner for a ministerial berth from the coastal region and also the Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister.

The 68-year-old hails belongs to the numerically dominant Billava community. After veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary, also a Billava, retreated from politics, there was no one who could fill the vacuum. Party leaders now feel this is the right time to hand over the baton to Hariprasad, who has the capability to take on the might of BJP and Hindutva forces in its stronghold.

Sources said the Grand Old Party is left with no other option but to give the reins to Hariprasad keeping in mind the interest of the party’s organisation in the district. After the poor show of the party in the region, there is no other Congress leader left to steer the party in the district.

For the last many years, in Dakshina Kannada, the party was in the grips of Bunts and Muslims due to former ministers B Ramanath Rai and Khader, who held good positions both in the government and the party. This in a way also alienated Billavas from Congress and they eventually became a strong vote bank for BJP.

Many feel the party can woo back Billavas by making Hariprasad in charge of the Dakshina Kannada district. This will also help the party give a tough fight to BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, after Janardhan Poojary’s back-to-back defeat, the party fielded Mithun Rai, a youth from the Bunt community, but he lost by a huge margin of 2.73 lakh votes. As the Bunt experiment failed, the party has been forced to look for a strong alternative.

Sources said Hariprasad could be a better choice. But before that, he should be made a minister to have a strong grip on the constituency. He connects well with voters, especially the OBC and Dalit communities, by articulating the Congress government’s landmark decisions like the Land Reforms Act of which the highest number of beneficiaries were from the coastal belt.

