‘I feel honoured... will have to remain strictly neutral’ 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five-time Mangaluru MLA MLA UT Khader, who was unanimously elected Speaker, is the first Muslim member to hold the post. In an interview, he tells Bansy Kalappa what the role means to him, and how he will fulfill his responsibilities.



You are one of the senior-most Congress MLAs from coastal Karnataka and one of only two from Dakshina Kannada. The people have expressed concern that there is no one to raise their issues in the assembly because MLA Ashok Rai is a newcomer and may not be able to do justice to important coastal issues. Also, the four other Congress MLAs are from Uttara Kannada.

We cannot deny the anxiety and concern of the people. I will have to remain strictly neutral. There is one MLA and senior leaders who can raise issues. If any injustice is done to anyone from any party or region, I will do my best to take up and resolve these issues.

There is talk that after two-and-half-years when there is a change in leadership in Karnataka, you will be back as minister. Is it true?

(Smiles) These are issues left to Congress's central leadership and high command. They will decide on these issues and who gets what responsibility. These are issues decided by the party.

CM Siddaramaiah spoke about the need to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion of you assuming the office of Speaker. Where there is peace, there is a flow of investment, and where there is investment, there is growth in GDP and development.

It is true, I quite agree that if there is peace, there is economic transaction. It is true that where there is peace, there is investment and development.

We will work towards peace in all parts of the state. Peace is important not only for this but also for future generations.

BJP leader Bommai said when you assumed office today, that everyone should be given a chance, including newcomers and backbenchers need to be given a chance.

Yes, backbenchers need to be given a chance and I will ensure they get a chance. I too was a backbencher and I remember those days. We don’t know what one’s potential is until we are given a chance, and I agree that when they are given a chance, their potential is known. I will give more opportunities to the backbenchers.

You are the first person belonging to the minority Muslim community to occupy the position as Speaker, how do you feel?

I’m aware that I am the first person belonging to the Muslim community to occupy this position. I feel proud and honoured to occupy the position. I will also try to be the best to occupy this position.

Have you resigned from the primary membership of the Congress?

A: I will be resigning from the primary membership of the party because a Speaker has to be neutral.

In 2012, you won the award for being the best legislator, for the questions you asked and issues raised. How will you teach youngsters to be model legislators?

I will encourage youngsters. They have to spend time in the library, attend sessions regularly, study issues and listen to senior leaders speaking and gain knowledge.

BENGALURU: Five-time Mangaluru MLA MLA UT Khader, who was unanimously elected Speaker, is the first Muslim member to hold the post. In an interview, he tells Bansy Kalappa what the role means to him, and how he will fulfill his responsibilities. You are one of the senior-most Congress MLAs from coastal Karnataka and one of only two from Dakshina Kannada. The people have expressed concern that there is no one to raise their issues in the assembly because MLA Ashok Rai is a newcomer and may not be able to do justice to important coastal issues. Also, the four other Congress MLAs are from Uttara Kannada. We cannot deny the anxiety and concern of the people. I will have to remain strictly neutral. There is one MLA and senior leaders who can raise issues. If any injustice is done to anyone from any party or region, I will do my best to take up and resolve these issues. There is talk that after two-and-half-years when there is a change in leadership in Karnataka, you will be back as minister. Is it true? (Smiles) These are issues left to Congress's central leadership and high command. They will decide on these issues and who gets what responsibility. These are issues decided by the party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM Siddaramaiah spoke about the need to maintain peace and harmony on the occasion of you assuming the office of Speaker. Where there is peace, there is a flow of investment, and where there is investment, there is growth in GDP and development. It is true, I quite agree that if there is peace, there is economic transaction. It is true that where there is peace, there is investment and development. We will work towards peace in all parts of the state. Peace is important not only for this but also for future generations. BJP leader Bommai said when you assumed office today, that everyone should be given a chance, including newcomers and backbenchers need to be given a chance. Yes, backbenchers need to be given a chance and I will ensure they get a chance. I too was a backbencher and I remember those days. We don’t know what one’s potential is until we are given a chance, and I agree that when they are given a chance, their potential is known. I will give more opportunities to the backbenchers. You are the first person belonging to the minority Muslim community to occupy the position as Speaker, how do you feel? I’m aware that I am the first person belonging to the Muslim community to occupy this position. I feel proud and honoured to occupy the position. I will also try to be the best to occupy this position. Have you resigned from the primary membership of the Congress? A: I will be resigning from the primary membership of the party because a Speaker has to be neutral. In 2012, you won the award for being the best legislator, for the questions you asked and issues raised. How will you teach youngsters to be model legislators? I will encourage youngsters. They have to spend time in the library, attend sessions regularly, study issues and listen to senior leaders speaking and gain knowledge.