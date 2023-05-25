Karnataka G20 working group meet: Focus on WTO reforms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Wednesday said there is a need to address World Trade Organisation (WTO) reforms on top priority basis. Delivering the keynote address at the second day of the Trade and Invest Working Group (TIWG) meeting in Bengaluru, she said WTO assumes a vital role in ensuring fairness and transparency in global trade, and forms the backbone of the multilateral trading system.

The G20 Regulatory Dialogue will enable informal dialogues on exchanging good regulatory practices among countries, and will infuse transparency, and predictability in the framing and application of regulations, she added. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said India, as a vibrant and dynamic nation, has long recognised the significance of trade and its pivotal role in driving economic growth. “We have witnessed a remarkable transformation through embracing open markets and global integration. This has also been driven by a robust entrepreneurial spirit and steadfast government support,” he said.

“We are dedicated to creating an investor-friendly landscape by providing a stable policy framework, protecting intellectual property rights, and ensuring the availability of skilled talent,” he added.

WTO has effectively played the role of a functional rule-making and enforcing body for the international trading community, and therefore, the process of its reformation necessitates inclusive efforts aimed at bolstering the multilateral trading system, said Sunil Barthwal, secretary, the Department of Commerce.

Later, the G20 delegates and ministers visited the Experience Zone set up by the Coffee Board of India, and an Exhibition Zone set up by DPIIT. Bengaluru-based startups Xovian Aerospace, Vyomastra Technologies LLP, Robotguru Education Technologies and Anscer Robotics also exhibited their latest innovative offerings.

Nearly 75 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations are engaged in deliberations in the three-day event to accelerate global trade and investment. Earlier on Tuesday, delegates also visited Vidhana Soudha, explored Bangalore Palace and the Museum of Art & Photography.

BENGALURU: Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel on Wednesday said there is a need to address World Trade Organisation (WTO) reforms on top priority basis. Delivering the keynote address at the second day of the Trade and Invest Working Group (TIWG) meeting in Bengaluru, she said WTO assumes a vital role in ensuring fairness and transparency in global trade, and forms the backbone of the multilateral trading system. The G20 Regulatory Dialogue will enable informal dialogues on exchanging good regulatory practices among countries, and will infuse transparency, and predictability in the framing and application of regulations, she added. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said India, as a vibrant and dynamic nation, has long recognised the significance of trade and its pivotal role in driving economic growth. “We have witnessed a remarkable transformation through embracing open markets and global integration. This has also been driven by a robust entrepreneurial spirit and steadfast government support,” he said. “We are dedicated to creating an investor-friendly landscape by providing a stable policy framework, protecting intellectual property rights, and ensuring the availability of skilled talent,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); WTO has effectively played the role of a functional rule-making and enforcing body for the international trading community, and therefore, the process of its reformation necessitates inclusive efforts aimed at bolstering the multilateral trading system, said Sunil Barthwal, secretary, the Department of Commerce. Later, the G20 delegates and ministers visited the Experience Zone set up by the Coffee Board of India, and an Exhibition Zone set up by DPIIT. Bengaluru-based startups Xovian Aerospace, Vyomastra Technologies LLP, Robotguru Education Technologies and Anscer Robotics also exhibited their latest innovative offerings. Nearly 75 delegates from G20 member countries, invitee countries, regional groupings and international organisations are engaged in deliberations in the three-day event to accelerate global trade and investment. Earlier on Tuesday, delegates also visited Vidhana Soudha, explored Bangalore Palace and the Museum of Art & Photography.