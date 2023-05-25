No ‘power bhagya’, man attacks Gescom staffer in Karnataka's Koppal

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: A Gescom employee was beaten up by a man at Kukanapalli village in Koppal district on Tuesday. R Manjunatha, the bill collector, had gone to the village to issue electricity bills when the accused, Chandrashekar Hiremath, who had not cleared his pending bills, attacked him.

The Munirabad police apprehended Hiremath after the incident. Several cases have been registered against the accused. According to eyewitnesses, Hiremath abused and assaulted Manjunatha and threw slippers at him when asked to clear his pending bills. He also tried to attack another Gescom employee, who was recording the incident on his cellphone.

The videograb shows Chandrashekar

Hiremath assaulting R Manjunatha

It is said that Hiremath called the Gescom office a day after his electricity connection was disconnected for not clearing bills amounting to Rs 9,000. It is learned that Hiremath took the electricity connection illegally six months ago.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused demanded that he needs time to clear the bills. He will do so only after the state government implements its guarantee of providing 200 units of free electricity. There have been many such cases of people refusing to pay bills and abusing bill collectors after the announcement of 200 units of free electricity.

Social media is agog with messages asking people not to pay their electricity bills. The delay in the implementation of the guarantee by the state government is only making things worse for bill collectors.

“Many bill collectors in Ballari and Koppal divisions have applied for leave because of harassment by consumers,” said a Gescom staffer.

