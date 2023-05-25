Home States Karnataka

Poll effect: Ibrahim to step down as state JDS chief  

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ibrahim said that he owned the moral responsibility of the defeat in the elections and had decided to tender his resignation to the president’s post.

Published: 25th May 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and MLC CM Ibrahim. (Photo| UDAYASHANKAR S, EPS)

Former Union minister and MLC CM Ibrahim. (Photo| UDAYASHANKAR S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, Janata Dal (Secular) state president CM Ibrahim has decided to step down from the post. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ibrahim said that he owned the moral responsibility of the defeat in the elections and had decided to tender his resignation to the president’s post. “I have taken the decision in the interest of the party and have informed the party leaders that I will step down,” he said, adding that he would continue to strengthen the party as a worker in view of the upcoming elections for local bodies.

Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy was elected as the leader of the JDS legislature party on Wednesday, in a meeting attended by all 19 new MLAs of the party. 

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy attacked the new Congress government that the true colour of the party was exposed within a week. “The party came to power by promising five guarantees. Now, they are saying that terms and conditions apply for the same.

Why didn’t they say it while announcing the guarantees? There are instances of people attacking electric meter readers and women refusing to buy bus tickets.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janata Dal (Secular) CM Ibrahim HD Kumaraswamy
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp