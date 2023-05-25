Poll effect: Ibrahim to step down as state JDS chief  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, Janata Dal (Secular) state president CM Ibrahim has decided to step down from the post.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ibrahim said that he owned the moral responsibility of the defeat in the elections and had decided to tender his resignation to the president’s post. “I have taken the decision in the interest of the party and have informed the party leaders that I will step down,” he said, adding that he would continue to strengthen the party as a worker in view of the upcoming elections for local bodies.

Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy was elected as the leader of the JDS legislature party on Wednesday, in a meeting attended by all 19 new MLAs of the party.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy attacked the new Congress government that the true colour of the party was exposed within a week. “The party came to power by promising five guarantees. Now, they are saying that terms and conditions apply for the same.

Why didn’t they say it while announcing the guarantees? There are instances of people attacking electric meter readers and women refusing to buy bus tickets.”

BENGALURU: Taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections, Janata Dal (Secular) state president CM Ibrahim has decided to step down from the post. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ibrahim said that he owned the moral responsibility of the defeat in the elections and had decided to tender his resignation to the president’s post. “I have taken the decision in the interest of the party and have informed the party leaders that I will step down,” he said, adding that he would continue to strengthen the party as a worker in view of the upcoming elections for local bodies. Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy was elected as the leader of the JDS legislature party on Wednesday, in a meeting attended by all 19 new MLAs of the party. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy attacked the new Congress government that the true colour of the party was exposed within a week. “The party came to power by promising five guarantees. Now, they are saying that terms and conditions apply for the same. Why didn’t they say it while announcing the guarantees? There are instances of people attacking electric meter readers and women refusing to buy bus tickets.”