Preparations on at Hampi for G20 meeting

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration has started its preparations to host the 3rd G20 Sherpa meeting which will be held in Hampi from July 10-12.

Officials from the External Affairs Ministry have visited Hampi twice in the last two months and they are likely to hold another meeting with the district administration officials in the coming days.

Preparatory works like creating more parking slots, enhancing security, creating more accommodation, and other work are being taken up. The External Affairs Ministry is continuously giving its inputs and suggestions to the Vijayanagara administration.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh T said that the meeting will be held in the heritage area of Hampi. “In Karnataka, after Bengaluru and Mysuru, Hampi will be hosting the summit. External Affairs Ministry officials have visited Hampi twice. They are expected to visit Hampi once again to oversee the preparations,” he said.

More than 200 delegates of G20 countries will be visiting Hampi for the meeting.

HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration has started its preparations to host the 3rd G20 Sherpa meeting which will be held in Hampi from July 10-12. Officials from the External Affairs Ministry have visited Hampi twice in the last two months and they are likely to hold another meeting with the district administration officials in the coming days. Preparatory works like creating more parking slots, enhancing security, creating more accommodation, and other work are being taken up. The External Affairs Ministry is continuously giving its inputs and suggestions to the Vijayanagara administration. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh T said that the meeting will be held in the heritage area of Hampi. “In Karnataka, after Bengaluru and Mysuru, Hampi will be hosting the summit. External Affairs Ministry officials have visited Hampi twice. They are expected to visit Hampi once again to oversee the preparations,” he said. More than 200 delegates of G20 countries will be visiting Hampi for the meeting.