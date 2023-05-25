Priyank Kharge: We’ll revise or withdraw BJP’s orders, legislation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said the new Congress government would either revise or withdraw orders, legislation and policies which went against the interests of the state under the previous BJP government, including cow slaughter, school textbook revision and anti-conversion.

He said all the policies will be reviewed with an economic and progressive perspective, including revoking the ban on hijab in educational institutions, which affected the education of several Muslim girls who dropped out of college as a result. The government’s priority is the education sector, he said, adding that even the deleted portions of history in the school syllabus would be put back into the textbooks after reviewing.

“On the anti-cow slaughter law, the finance department itself had said that the Bill was not worth it and was going to create problems for the industry, and more importantly, that it would cost the exchequer a huge amount of money,” said Kharge, who was among the eight ministers inducted into the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led cabinet at the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.

“We will relook at every policy matter that the previous government has brought in,” he told reporters. “All those Bills (laws) and orders that hamper the economic progress of Karnataka, its prosperity, and will affect Kannadigas, will be withdrawn. Making Karnataka once again the number one state is our intention, and we will take steps in that direction.” He said a lot of executive orders that the BJP government had passed and which were against the transparency act “as they have tried to favour certain people, will also be reviewed, not in the interest of Congress but in the interest of the state.”

‘Will ban Bajrang Dal, RSS if they cross line’

Priyank said: “The previous government had decided to observe certain jayantis (birth anniversary of prominent figures) and left out others. Not only jayantis, their orders, whether it is regarding textbooks, anti-cow slaughter, anti-conversion bills (laws), all of them will be revised,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE after his statement to a private TV channel that the Congress government will not hesitate to ban even the Bajrang Dal and even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) if they broke the law of the land, Kharge said, “Any organisation with affiliations to a party, if they cross the line, do not follow the law of the land, or do unconstitutional things, we will not hesitate in banning them, or taking action against them as per what is prescribed by the law.” Meanwhile, BJP leader and MLC N Ravikumar said, “We will launch a struggle against the government condemning its move and safeguarding our culture. Will you people encourage mass conversions?”

The minister also did not spare the opportunity to echo DyCM DK Shivakumar’s Tuesday lambasting to the police, when he said, “We will not tolerate the police indulging in political activities whether its in favour of BJP or Congress when they are in uniform, (by) wearing saffron shawls, chanting slogans in favour of certain parties as they are bound by service rules to follow the Constitution. They are supposed to enforce the laws, and should not be stooges of political parties as they are officers of the government,” he said.

Amnesty urgers govt to revoke hijab ban

Amnesty India has urged the Karnataka government to revoke the ban on women wearing hijab in educational institutions.

In a series of tweets, Amnesty India stated that the state government must prioritise and uphold human rights for all in the state, and urged the government to act on priority. “Immediately revoke the ban on women wearing hijab in educational institutions. The ban forces Muslim girls to choose between their right to freedom of expression and religion, and their right to education, hindering their ability to meaningfully participate in society,” it stated.

BBMP TO REVIVE INDIRA CANTEENS SOON

With Congress returning to power in the state, preparations are in full swing to revive Indira Canteens. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike is planning to overhaul and re-equip the kitchens of Indira Canteens.

