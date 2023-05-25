Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion, portfolios

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the fight for the chief minister’s post, there seems to be a tug-of-war between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over ministerial berths for their loyalists. The leaders are likely to get the party high command nod to induct 20 more MLAs into the cabinet, which has eight ministers already, and the swearing-in could be held in a couple of days, party sources said. The portfolio allocation too could happen soon. This was indicated by Siddarmaiah during the Assembly session on Wednesday after former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai chided him over the delay.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar reached Delhi well ahead of Siddaramaiah. He and his brother DK Suresh, Bengaluru Rural MP, held talks with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for about 45 minutes before Siddaramaiah landed in New Delhi. Shivakumar, who wants a plum portfolio like water resources for himself, also sought another portfolio. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will hold talks with AICC leaders on Thursday.

“Whether it is Shivakumar or any other leader, there will be just one plum portfolio for each minister,” a leader told TNIE. His bete noire within the party MB Patil is also eyeing the same portfolios Shivakumar is seeking and the former may have to settle for the home portfolio, which he had held earlier.

For the revenue ministry, there is a stiff fight between former union minister and Devanahalli MLA KH Muniyappa and former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara. But Parameshwara may be asked to take up the medium and large industries portfolio, the sources added.

Chamarajpet MLA and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan are expecting the housing portfolio as he feels it has the scope to help the needy people. Siddaramaiah had assured him of this portfolio and the government is planning to construct around 15,000 houses for the poor in five years.

Former minister TB Jayachandra, the only Kunchitiga-Vokkaliga leader in the Assembly, has also reached New Delhi. Other strong contenders for ministerial berths are Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders like Dr Sharanaprakasha Patil, Laxman Savadi, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Eshwar Khandre, Shivananda Patil, SS Mallikarjun, Vinay Kulakarni, GS Patil and Basavaraj Rayareddy. Senior leaders HK Patil, RV Deshpande, Dinesh Gundurao and ST leaders KN Rajanna, Nagendra and Tukaram, former minister Santhosh Lad, Kuruba community leaders Byrathi Suresh and Raghavendra Hitnal are also in the race. Hiriyur MLA D Sudhakar, only MLA from the Jain community, and former chief minister Dharam Singh’s son Dr Ajay Singh are among the aspirants.

