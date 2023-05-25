Veterans in dark about Karnataka CM’s plans

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Supporters of Congress legislators have intensified lobbying for cabinet berths. With many MLAs being veterans, the party leadership is under pressure on how to placate all of them.

The inclusion of eight MLAs in the initial round has already left several seniors disappointed. Sidelining of prominent party legislators like Krishna Byregowda, RV Deshpande, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, HK Patil, Eshwar Khandre, BK Hariprasad and Dinesh Gundurao is being questioned.

Speculation is rife that at least one MLA each from prominent districts may be chosen. For some bigger districts like Bengaluru and Belagavi, more MLAs are likely to be included. However, the CM has not given out any clues.

With 37 MLAs winning from seven districts of Bombay-Karnataka, the party may include more Lingayats from this belt.

Party leaders said Siddaramaiah is expected to bring a mix of experience and youth into his cabinet. However, sources said the party is keen to ensure that all areas of the state will have a good representation.

