World’s costliest mango has a price tag of Rs 40,000 a piece

Many farmers were seen clicking selfies and pictures of this expensive mango. The pictures of red Miyazaki have gone viral after the mela began.

Published: 25th May 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

World’s costliest mango, Miyazaki, is now on display at a mela in Koppal.

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

KOPPAL: World’s costliest mango, Miyazaki, is now on display at a mela in Koppal.With each fruit priced at a whopping Rs 40,000 (Rs 2.5 lakh per kg), the Horticulture Department is planning to popularise its cultivation in Koppal district. Horticulture officials brought only one Miyazaki mango from Madhya Pradesh for display at the mela. This variety is widely grown in Japan.

Hundreds of farmers have been thronging the mela to have a glimpse of Miyazaki, since its inauguration on May 23. The mela will continue till May 31. Many farmers were seen clicking selfies and pictures of this expensive mango. The pictures of red Miyazaki have gone viral after the mela began.

Other popular varieties such as Koppal Kesar, Benshan, Dasheri, Swarnarekha, Alphonso, Totapuri, Rasamari, Punari and Mallika are on display. In all, 51 farmers have put up stalls to sell mangoes at this mela.

Ramakrishna Bevinakatti, a juice shop owner from Gadag district who visited the mela, said, “It is amazing to see a mango which costs Rs 40,000 per fruit. The horticultural officials at the mela stated that Miyazaki costs Rs 2.50 lakh per kg. When we asked an official who will eat this mango after the mela, he just laughed, stating that they have only one!”

Deputy Director of Horticulture Krishna Ukkund said, “We have plans to popularise Miyazaki cultivation in Koppal district. The department will guide farmers to grow this variety in their farms.”

