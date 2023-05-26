After winning Karnataka, now local battles brew for Congress

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress has conquered Karnataka and now, if everything goes well, the party will be facing the onerous tasks of battling out the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and zilla and taluk panchayat elections, which are likely to be held before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

To undertake the elections, the state election commission for many months has been awaiting the decisions pending in various courts including the Supreme Court regarding BBMP and zilla panchayat polls. The BBMP Council term ended in September 2020. It has been over four months that Bengaluru does not have any elected urban local body.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already emphasised that the people have a lot of expectations from the new government. The new dispensation has waded into testing waters after the death of a woman in the KR Circle submerged underpass.

The previous BJP government had completed the delimitation process for all 243 wards amid strong pushback from Congress. Now, with the government likely to take up the delimitation process, the elections might be deferred.

Congress sources said that the BBMP polls would not be delayed because as an opposition they had demanded elections. “It is a challenge as the BJP has won 16 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru,” said a Congress leader.

On the other hand, elections to 31 zilla panchayats and 238 taluk panchayats are also pending. They were supposed to be held two and a half years ago. For various reasons, the previous BJP government had withdrawn powers to draw delimitations by the state election commission. The pandemic also impaired the process.

With the delimitation and reservation process concluded recently, Congress might go for a re-exercise of both delimitation and reservation, which could become another challenge for them.

State Election Commission Commissioner Basavaraj told TNIE that they are prepared and keen to hold elections. “We have been exploring all options to hold elections for a long time. But, the ball is in the government’s court to finish the reservation process. Then, we can pursue the court cases,” he said, adding that he hopes, if everything plays out as per plan, the elections could be held in the next few months.

BENGALURU: Congress has conquered Karnataka and now, if everything goes well, the party will be facing the onerous tasks of battling out the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and zilla and taluk panchayat elections, which are likely to be held before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. To undertake the elections, the state election commission for many months has been awaiting the decisions pending in various courts including the Supreme Court regarding BBMP and zilla panchayat polls. The BBMP Council term ended in September 2020. It has been over four months that Bengaluru does not have any elected urban local body. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already emphasised that the people have a lot of expectations from the new government. The new dispensation has waded into testing waters after the death of a woman in the KR Circle submerged underpass.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The previous BJP government had completed the delimitation process for all 243 wards amid strong pushback from Congress. Now, with the government likely to take up the delimitation process, the elections might be deferred. Congress sources said that the BBMP polls would not be delayed because as an opposition they had demanded elections. “It is a challenge as the BJP has won 16 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru,” said a Congress leader. On the other hand, elections to 31 zilla panchayats and 238 taluk panchayats are also pending. They were supposed to be held two and a half years ago. For various reasons, the previous BJP government had withdrawn powers to draw delimitations by the state election commission. The pandemic also impaired the process. With the delimitation and reservation process concluded recently, Congress might go for a re-exercise of both delimitation and reservation, which could become another challenge for them. State Election Commission Commissioner Basavaraj told TNIE that they are prepared and keen to hold elections. “We have been exploring all options to hold elections for a long time. But, the ball is in the government’s court to finish the reservation process. Then, we can pursue the court cases,” he said, adding that he hopes, if everything plays out as per plan, the elections could be held in the next few months.