Home States Karnataka

After winning Karnataka, now local battles brew for Congress

With the delimitation and reservation process concluded recently, Congress might go for a re-exercise of both delimitation and reservation, which could become another challenge for them.

Published: 26th May 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress has conquered Karnataka and now, if everything goes well, the party will be facing the onerous tasks of battling out the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and zilla and taluk panchayat elections, which are likely to be held before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

To undertake the elections, the state election commission for many months has been awaiting the decisions pending in various courts including the Supreme Court regarding BBMP and zilla panchayat polls. The BBMP Council term ended in September 2020. It has been over four months that Bengaluru does not have any elected urban local body.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already emphasised that the people have a lot of expectations from the new government. The new dispensation has waded into testing waters after the death of a woman in the KR Circle submerged underpass.

The previous BJP government had completed the delimitation process for all 243 wards amid strong pushback from Congress. Now, with the government likely to take up the delimitation process, the elections might be deferred.

Congress sources said that the BBMP polls would not be delayed because as an opposition they had demanded elections. “It is a challenge as the BJP has won 16 of the 28 seats in Bengaluru,” said a Congress leader.

On the other hand, elections to 31 zilla panchayats and 238 taluk panchayats are also pending. They were supposed to be held two and a half years ago. For various reasons, the previous BJP government had withdrawn powers to draw delimitations by the state election commission. The pandemic also impaired the process.

With the delimitation and reservation process concluded recently, Congress might go for a re-exercise of both delimitation and reservation, which could become another challenge for them.

State Election Commission Commissioner Basavaraj told TNIE that they are prepared and keen to hold elections. “We have been exploring all options to hold elections for a long time. But, the ball is in the government’s court to finish the reservation process. Then, we can pursue the court cases,” he said, adding that he hopes, if everything plays out as per plan, the elections could be held in the next few months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BBMP Lok Sabha elections in 2024
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp