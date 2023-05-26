Congress government’s fate hangs on LS poll results: HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Resolving to strengthen JDS in the coming days, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the future of the Congress government depends on the result of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Speaking at the introspective meeting following the poor performance of JDS in the Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy stressed that JDS was unable to spend massive amounts like Congress and BJP, which was one of the main reasons for losing the elections. He also apologised to the candidates who were defeated for not providing financial assistance to them at the last minute while stating that both national

parties spent huge money to win the polls.

Attacking the Congress government, the former chief minister alleged that Congress launched a propaganda campaign against JDS, instigating a community against the party. “Congress has won 135 seats but it appears that there is a trust deficit in the government. The future of this government depends on the results of the Lok Sabha polls. The government may continue or not. Anything can happen,” Kumaraswamy said, asking the party workers to hit the streets and protest with the people against the government if it fails to implement the five guarantees which were promised.

Meanwhile, he pulled up the district presidents of the party for not organising and strengthening the party at the district levels. He also expressed displeasure for failing to organise the party effectively in Bengaluru city. He pointed out some candidates and said, “You beg for the ticket to contest. Once the ticket is given, you get into match-fixing to help other parties.” He also directed the state party president CM Ibrahim, who was on stage, to appoint four presidents for four divisions of Bengaluru Urban District.

In another development, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost from Ramanagara constituency, resigned from the post of president of the state youth wing of JDS.

