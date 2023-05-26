Congress may use same ammunition for LS polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During its campaign in the run-up to the Assembly elections, Congress had consistently hammered on corruption in the BJP government, with its PayCM campaign on the allegations of 40 per cent commission, and communal politics. The campaign plank backed by its five guarantees, which recently received cabinet approval, gave massive benefits to Congress, and the Grand Old Party is planning to stick to those lines for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls after their thumping victory in Karnataka.

Hinting that Congress might recharge and not change their ammunition, minister Priyank Kharge said that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will review the policies of the previous BJP dispensation including anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion bills, and will not hesitate to take action against Bajrang Dal and RSS.

Meanwhile, some ministers in the nascent government, especially MB Patil have stated that the government will investigate all the alleged scams perpetrated by the earlier regime, which has been dubbed as the sixth guarantee.

Apparently, the party has decided that its stance would not change on the corruption issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that strategists have also worked out a plan to win 15-18 of 28 Lok Sabha seats as the party at present has only one MP from Karnataka. However, political pundits believe that the results would depend on unity among leaders and how effectively the guarantees are implemented.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had won 25 of 27 seats it contested in Karnataka with a vote share of 51.75 per cent, followed by Congress 1 (32.11 per cent vote share) and JDS 1 (9.74 per cent). In Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh won as an independent backed by BJP. Congress had contested 21 seats and left seven for JDS as they were coalition partners in HD Kumaraswamy-led g­overnment.

