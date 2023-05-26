Congress politics of vengeance says CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ HUBBALLI: The state government has filed an FIR against Malleswaram MLA and former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for his “finish off Siddaramaiah just

like Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda finished off Tipu Sultan’’ remark, Narayan said the Congress is indulging in politics of vengeance.

“With a huge mandate, Congress should focus on the development of the state instead of filing FIR four months after my remark,’’ he said.

He clarified that his remarks were a way of telling the voters to halt Siddaramaiah’s political career, and recalled that he had regretted the statement soon after making it.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters, however, blasted Narayan on social media. Asked about his statement in Ramanagara, which the Congress alleged had provoked MP DK Suresh, he said Suresh came “against me” on stage in Ramanagara. “It was an issue of some workers not cooperating for the official function consistently, and I was requesting them to come and participate,’’ he said.

Congress govt going in reverse gear: Bommai

Mocking the Congress government for going in “reverse gear”, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the government has already indulged in vendetta politics.

“Everyone knows Congress’ appeasement politics. If their actions are against the interests of the people, we will fight them legally and politically. Their statement that they will change everything implemented by the previous government shows their arrogance,” he said, adding that the government has made it clear that it will reverse the pro-people laws brought in by the BJP government.

Speaking to the media in Shiggaon, Bommai said the party is working actively to win 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and make Narendra Modi prime minister again.

