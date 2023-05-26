Home States Karnataka

Congress politics of vengeance says CN Ashwath Narayan

He clarified that his remarks were a way of telling the voters to halt Siddaramaiah’s political career, and recalled that he had regretted the statement soon after making it.

Published: 26th May 2023 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Higher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/ HUBBALLI: The state government has filed an FIR against Malleswaram MLA and former deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan for his “finish off Siddaramaiah just 
like Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda finished off Tipu Sultan’’ remark, Narayan said the Congress is indulging in politics of vengeance. 

“With a huge mandate, Congress should focus on the development of the state instead of filing FIR four months after my remark,’’ he said.

He clarified that his remarks were a way of telling the voters to halt Siddaramaiah’s political career, and recalled that he had regretted the statement soon after making it.

Siddaramaiah’s supporters, however, blasted Narayan on social media. Asked about his statement in Ramanagara, which the Congress alleged had provoked MP DK Suresh, he said Suresh came “against me” on stage in Ramanagara. “It was an issue of some workers not cooperating for the official function consistently, and I was requesting them to come and participate,’’ he said.

Congress govt going in reverse gear: Bommai
Mocking the Congress government for going in “reverse gear”, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the government has already indulged in vendetta politics.

“Everyone knows Congress’ appeasement politics. If their actions are against the interests of the people, we will fight them legally and politically. Their statement that they will change everything implemented by the previous government shows their arrogance,” he said, adding that the government has made it clear that it will reverse the pro-people laws brought in by the BJP government. 

Speaking to the media in Shiggaon, Bommai said the party is working actively to win 25 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and make Narendra Modi prime minister again. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CN Ashwath Narayan Siddaramaiah Congress
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp